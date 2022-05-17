 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blessed & Honored: Top-50 Defensive Lineman’s Top-5, New Offer & More

Recruiting season never ends

By Marty Leap
NCAA Football: Outback Bowl-Arkansas at Penn State Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

JASON MOORE’S TOP-5

DeMatha Catholic defensive lineman Jason Moore has long been a priority target for the Nittany Lions. This has helped Penn State land in his top-5.

Penn State joins Maryland, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State in Moore’s top group. Moore has visited campus in the past and will return for an official visit in June. Right now the Fighting Irish appear to be the team to beat for Moore, but Penn State will get a chance with their official visit to make up group and try and swing momentum in their favor in this recruitment.

COACHES CHECK IN ON TOP RUNNING BACK TARGET

Florida running back Treyaun Webb is one of the top running back recruits in the 2023 cycle. He made it to Penn State for a game last fall and is set to return for an official visit this summer. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and running backs coach JaJuan Seider were recently in to visit Webb at spring practice as well.

As is often the case with Florida running backs the Nittany Lions are bigger players in Webb’s recruitment than many would assume. Seider will keep the Nittany Lions in this recruitment until the end and with a strong official visit it would not be a stunner to see Webb end up a Nittany Lion.

NEW OFFENSIVE TACKLE OFFER

With the Nittany Lion coaching staff always keeping an eye toward future recruiting cycles a new in region offensvie tackle offer went out this week. This offer was extended to Juan Minaya.

Minaya attends Paramus Catholic in Paramus, New Jersey. Minaya called Penn State his “dream school,” but has been seen time and time again in recruiting that does not always mean much, if anything at all. Regardless, with Minaya being a prospect that’s in the region his name is one to watch as the 2024 tackle board starts to take form.

