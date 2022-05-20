Penn State Baseball Clinches Spot in B1G Tournament

Despite an 18-7 shellacking against Illinois, Penn State Baseball clinched its spot in the Big Ten Tournament yesterday due to losses from Nebraska and Northwestern.

We're In!



With losses by Nebraska and Northwestern tonight, Penn State has clinched a spot in next week's Big Ten Tournament!



Let's finish the weekend strong!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/X5rr0EBvRQ — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 20, 2022

For those that don’t follow baseball (like myself) and are thinking, “Wait, not every team gets in the Big Ten Tournament?” Well imaginary figure I created, you would be correct. Only eight teams from the Big Ten make the conference’s tournament, so Penn State Baseball making it is pretty impressive when you consider this is Penn State Baseball after all. This is actually the first time the Nittany Lions will be playing in it since 2012, which means this also marks the first time manager Rob Cooper has taken Penn State the Big Ten Tourney.

Again, I can’t sit here and say I know a ton about NCAA baseball or know much about Cooper’s tenure, but it goes without saying that this was a much needed season for Cooper. While we aren’t expecting constant NCAA Regional births, not being basically the worst in the Big Ten every season would be nice. So hey, couple Big Ten Tournament births here, maybe we’ll fool around and get into the NCAAs one of these days too.