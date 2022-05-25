Only Coziah Izzard Days Until Penn State Football

Few defensive players broke onto the scene in a bigger way in 2021 than Coziah Izzard. As a redshirt freshman, the defensive tackle appeared in all 13 games including the first 7 starts of his career.

Once PJ Mustipher was lost for the season against Iowa, Izzard stepped up and became a key cog for the Nittany Lion defense. He finished the season with 21 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

Izzard’s presence could be felt in more ways than just on the stat sheet. He was consistently flashing in games and being a handful for opposing offensive linemen to block. Izzard breaking onto the scene the way he did should not have come as a surprise as he attended regional, and national, powerhouse DeMatha Catholic in high school. There are few programs in the Eastern United States that will better prepare a player for college than DeMatha.

Looking ahead to 2022 Izzard will be looking to lockdown a full-time starting role. Even if he does not, it will not be easy with Musitpher returning and Hakeem Beamon back from a season long suspension, Izzard should have a big redshirt sophomore season in store.

