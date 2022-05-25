Kickoff Time, Network Announced for Penn State vs. Auburn

Penn State and Auburn are all set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. when they meet for their week three match-up. The game will be aired on CBS, which will be the first time Penn State appears on that network in 22 years, when they fell to Pitt 12-0 on Sept. 16, 2000.

This is the second game of the home-and-home series. Penn State won the first round, a 28-20 victory that moved the Nittany Lions to 3-0. The game was played under the lights of Beaver Stadium in a capacity-crowd White Out.

Like Penn State, Auburn had an up-and-down season in 2021. They started out with a 6-2 mark, with the other loss coming to eventual national champion Georgia. They also had impressive victories over Ole Miss and Arkansas, who would go on to beat Penn State in the Outback Bowl. However, the Tigers ended the season on a five-game losing skid to finish with a 6-7 record.

The teams will meet in week three on Sept. 17. It will be the second road game of the first three weeks for the Nittany Lions, who kick off the season at Purdue. Penn State will host Ohio to week prior to its trip to Auburn, and will follow up with another home contest against Central Michigan.