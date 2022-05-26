Kick Times, Networks Announced For Six Penn State Football Games

We've got dates

We've got times ⏰

We've got TV info #B1GFootball is coming! https://t.co/trzuE1ENoj pic.twitter.com/JRIHEN6ViP — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 26, 2022

The Big Ten released a set of kickoff times and networks for the early part of the season, and Penn State fans can start making plans!

The Nittany Lions will open the season on Thursday, September 1st against Purdue, with Fox getting the game in an earlier agreement with Disney.

Beyond the first week, the Lions will host Ohio at noon, and Central Michigan at a time yet to be determined. The former will be on ABC, and the latter on BTN. Sandwiched between those two is the 3:30 kickoff against Auburn on CBS.

Penn State picks the Big Ten schedule back up against Northwestern, which will be on the ESPN family of networks, with a kickoff time to come.

Lastly, the Nittany Lions will host Minnesota for Homecoming, the game slated for 7:30 PM. While a network is yet to be determined, don’t be surprised if Disney nabs this as their primetime game. And, with the revenge factor playing a part, don’t be surprised if this is also the annual Whiteout game.

In summary, the following six games have a time, network, or both: