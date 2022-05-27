Only PJ Mustipher Days Until Penn State Football

PJ Mustipher arrived on campus in Happy Valley in the summer of 2018. In addition to starting what has become a pipeline from McDonough High School to Penn State, Mustipher also immediately became a stalwart for the Nittany Lions.

Mustipher played in 12 games as a true freshman, all 13 games as a sophomore, started all nine games as a junior, and started the first six games of his senior season before having his season cut short due to an injury suffered against Iowa. Prior to getting injured Mustipher was playing like a first-team all-conference performed, and had he not gotten hurt there is a good chance the Nittany Lions would have held on to defeat Iowa, while also knocking off Illinois the following week.

Despite only playing in six games Mustipher was still a second-team All-Big Ten performer. He decided to forgo the NFL Draft to use hid COVID year to return to Penn State for a fifth season.

Mustipher will enter the 2022 season 107 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, and two forced fumbles. This fall Mustipher will be a captain for the Nittany Lions, as well as being expected to be the leader of Manny Diaz’s unit.

Only 97 days to go!