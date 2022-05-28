Only Barney Amor Days Until Penn State Football

Punter Barney Amor will be one of a handful of players this fall that will be using an extra year of eligibility they were granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amor spent the spring competing with Gabe Nwosu for the punting job. This summer and into fall camp he and Nwosu will compete with incoming freshman Alex Bacchetta for the job.

Amor is a Doylestown, PA, native. He spent the 2017-2020 seasons punting for Colgate. During the 2019 season he averaged 42.1 yards per punt which was second in both the Patriot League and the FCS. Colgate did not play in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Last season Amor joined the Nittany Lions as a transfer. While Amor did not appear in a game for the Nittany Lions he was named as an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

