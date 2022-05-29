Only Carl Nassib Days Until Penn State Football

There is a strong argument to be made that Carl Nassib is the best walk on in the history of Penn State football. Nassib’s career culminated with him being an unanimous All-American in 2015, as well as winning the Hendricks Award as the best defensive end in college football and the Lombardi Award as the nation’s best linebacker/defensive linemen. He was also the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 as he racked up 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss.

Nassib parlayed this into being the 65th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with Cleveland and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nassib got paid when the Las Vegas Raiders signed him to a 3-year, $25 million contract in March of 2020.

In his NFL career Nassib has racked up 12.5 sacks, 20 tackles for a loss, 25 quarterback hits, and 3 forced fumbles thus far. Nassib also made history last June when he became the first active, openly gay NFL player. Due to this Carl undoubtedly serves as a role model to countless young people, and adults alike, across not just our country but the world.

Only 95 days to go!