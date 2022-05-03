Blessed & Honored: Penn State Hosts an Important Visitor, Four-Star Linebacker’s Top 4, & More

TOP WIDE RECEIVER TARGET RETURNS TO CAMPUS

This past weekend the Nittany Lions hosted four-star Pittsburgh area wide receiver Rodney Gallagher to campus. In an important visit for the Nittany Lions, the coaching staff rolled out the red carpet for the top 100 prospect.

Gallagher has been a regular visitor to campus since last summer, but this was his first visit since he was on campus for the Michigan game last November. This will not be his final time on campus before making his college decision as Gallagher will return to campus for an official visit the weekend of June 17-19.

Official visit schedule:

West Virginia June 3-5

Notre Dame June 10-12

Oklahoma State June 13-15

Penn State June 17-19 — Rodney Gallagher 3rd (LLC ) (@Rodney_G3) May 1, 2022

Notre Dame and West Virginia are both legitimate contenders for Gallagher, but right now the Nittany Lions may be the team to beat. At worst, they are tied at the top. This recruitment will be a battle but the Nittany Lions are currently in about as good a spot as any team could hope for.

NITTANY LIONS CRACK TOP LINEBACKER TARGET’S TOP 4

Four-star Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas has been a priority target for the Nittany Lion coaching staff for quite some time now. While Clemson and Georgia have since offered and gained some momentum, it appears the Nittany Lions continue to set the bar in his recruitment. This has helped land the Nittany Lions in his top 4.

WHERE WE GOING!?? show love pic.twitter.com/tMB9W0QauR — Tony “ ” Rojas ✪ (@Tony_Rojas5) April 29, 2022

While Rojas did visit Clemson, Georgia and Miami this spring, he made it to Penn State twice this spring. He was on campus for a junior day in January and then returned in April for the Blue White Game.

Like Gallagher, the recruitment for Rojas will be a dogfight. Also like Gallagher, he will officially visit Penn State the weekend of June 17-19. However, Georgia will get the final OV the following weekend.

Rojas remains a big priority target for the Nittany Lions. He is not just one of their top defensive targets, but one of their top overall targets still on the board for 2023. This will be a big test for James Franklin and Manny Diaz as they attempt to fend off heavyweights in Clemson and Georgia. Do not sleep on the Hurricanes, either.

All of that said, Penn State has the advantage of being one of the first big schools to offer Rojas and pursue him heavily. The Nittany Lions set the bar in his recruitment and continue to get him to campus with each visit being a successful one. While it will be a battle, right now the Nittany Lions appear to lead in this recruitment.

NEW OFFENSIVE TACKLE OFFER

As Penn State continues to pursue offensive tackles for their 2023 class new offers continue to go out. A recent offer to go out at the offensive tackle position was extended to Logan Howland.

Howland attends the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey. In recent weeks Howland’s recruitment as started to blow up. In addition to Penn State, Iowa, Louisville, Oklahoma, Miami, and Michigan State, among others, have offered since late February.

In late January the New Jersey product made it to Happy Valley for a junior day. Penn State is now in line to get an official visit from Howlan this summer and they should find themselves in the thick of his recruitment.