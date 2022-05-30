 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Only Sander Sahaydak Days Until Penn State Football

Redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak appears to be the next Nittany Lions kicker with a big leg set to make an impact

By Marty Leap
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Rutgers at Penn State Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sander Sahaydak signed with the Nittany Lions as part of their 2021 recruiting class. Coming to Happy Valley from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA, Sahaydak arrived at Penn State as the top rating kicking prospects in his class.

After redshirting last season, Sahaydak appears ready to make an impact this fall. During the spring Sahaydak drew praise for his job kicking the ball, both on field goals and kick offs.

When the ball leaves Sahaydak’s foot it just sounds different. If nothing else, Sahaydak should replace the role Jordan Stout had in 2019 and 2020 as the kick off specialist/long field goal man. However, it would not be a surprise to see Sahaydak win the kicking job outright.

94 days to go!

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...