Only Sander Sahaydak Days Until Penn State Football

Sander Sahaydak signed with the Nittany Lions as part of their 2021 recruiting class. Coming to Happy Valley from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA, Sahaydak arrived at Penn State as the top rating kicking prospects in his class.

After redshirting last season, Sahaydak appears ready to make an impact this fall. During the spring Sahaydak drew praise for his job kicking the ball, both on field goals and kick offs.

When the ball leaves Sahaydak’s foot it just sounds different. If nothing else, Sahaydak should replace the role Jordan Stout had in 2019 and 2020 as the kick off specialist/long field goal man. However, it would not be a surprise to see Sahaydak win the kicking job outright.

