Only Blake Gillian Days Until Penn State Football

Blake Gillikin arrived at Penn State in the summer of 2016 and immediately became the team’s starting punter. Very quickly Gillikin became not just one of the best punters in the Big Ten, but in all of college football.

With the Nittany Lions, Gillikin broke the program record for average yards per punt by a freshman (42.8 yards per punt) on his way to helping Penn State win a Big Ten Championship. He finished his career ranking second in program history in yards per punt (43.03 YPP), while also booting a program record seven punts at least 65 yards.

Now, Gillikin has taken his punting talents to the NFL. After spending the 2020 season on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints he became the team’s punter last season. In his first season as the starting punter for New Orleans, Gillikin averaged 47.7 yards per punt with a long of 63 yards.

