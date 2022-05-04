Penn State Football Schedules Home and Home Series with Syracuse

Per the Syracuse Football Twitter account, the Nittany Lions and Orange will be meeting for a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028.





Syracuse has scheduled a home-and-home series with Penn State, the Orange's second-most frequently played opponent in program history.



The 2027 game will be held on Sept. 4 in State College, while Penn State will travel to Syracuse on Sept. 9 in 2028.

The 2027 game will be held on Sept. 4 in State College, while Penn State will travel to Syracuse on Sept. 9 in 2028.

The last game between the two programs was in week one of 2013, when Penn State prevailed 23-17. Christian Hackenberg, then a true freshman, had touchdown passes of 51 and 54 yards to help give Penn State the edge. The last trip to Syracuse led to a 55-13 thrashing of the Orange in 2008, which would end with Penn State as Big Ten champs.

Penn State holds 43-23-5 advantage in the series, which dates back to 1922. That game ended in a 0-0 tie at the Polo Grounds.

The Nittany Lions have out-of-conference dates also lined up with Delaware and Temple in 2027, There are no other games currently on the 2028 schedule.