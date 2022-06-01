Only Jake Pinegar Until Penn State Football

Jake Pinegar was a member of Penn State’s star-studded 2018 recruiting class, and quickly made an impact in Happy Valley as a starting true freshman. He went 53-of-55 on extra points, while going 16-of-24 on field goals — all in all, not too shabby for a true frosh. As a sophomore in 2019, Pinegar took a step forward, once again hitting on 96% of his extra points, while going an impressive 11-of-12 on field goals.

Unfortunately for Pinegar, he struggled during the 2020 season, hitting on just 69% of field goals. He went onto to lose the starting placekicking job to Jordan Stout in 2021, and now is battling to take back his starting job.

