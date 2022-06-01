Penn State Announces White Out Opponent and Other Game Themes for 2022

We’re three months away from Penn State kicking off the 2022 football season, and the Athletic Department has its plans in place for the home schedule.

While each home game will have a theme (or two or three or four) - let’s not bury the lede. The 2022 White Out opponent is....Minnesota. No, not Ohio State. There’s finally some new blood for a season where the Buckeyes visit Happy Valley. The White Out game will occur on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Nittany Lions and Gophers kick off at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of Beaver Stadium. The game will also mark Penn State’s Homecoming, as well as the Generations of Greatness game, where the team wears throwback uniforms that are different than the throwback uniforms they wear for every other game.

SEPT. 10 VS. OHIO: 107k Family Reunion, State of Excellence, Youth Basketball and Spirit Day, Faculty and Staff

The cause of celebration is basically being back in Happy Valley after a long, harsh offseason. There will also be plenty of activities for the kiddos.

SEPT. 24 VS. CENTRAL MICHIGAN: 1982 National Championship Team Recognition, THON, Scout Day

The ‘82 team taking the field should be a special moment, allowing the Beaver Stadium crowd to once again acknowledge the program’s first (official) national championship team. Additionally, the student section will display a yellow ribbon, while All Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts are recognized.

OCTOBER 1 VS. NORTHWESTERN: All-U Day

This game will recognize all Penn State campuses.

OCTOBER 29 VS. OHIO STATE: Penn State Stripe Out

This game is likely to be a noon kick based on the FOX World Series schedule, so the Stripe Out is the much more logical conclusion as opposed to the full White Out, which loses pretty much all of its luster during daylight.

NOVEMBER 12 VS. MARYLAND: Military Appreciation Day; Seats for Servicemembers

Penn State will be honoring service members among its faculty and staff. Fans are also encouraged to donate tickets that will be distributed to active duty and veteran military personnel. Here’s how you can help.

NOVEMBER 26 VS. MICHIGAN STATE: Senior Day

All of the seniors are celebrated as they take one last trip out of the tunnel onto the field for the final romp at Beaver Stadium.