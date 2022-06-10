Only Joe Jurevicius Until Penn State Football

Joe Jurevicius was one of my favorite Penn Staters when I was a kid. I remember him tearing it up in the 90s, bringing some electricity to a Penn State team that - while I love - could at times be downright plodding.

In his four years at Penn State, Joe amassed 94 receptions for 1,894 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Following his time at PSU, Jurevicius had an excellent professional career. He played 4 years with the Giants, including playing in Super Bowl XXXV, though my Gmen lost 35-7 to the Ravens.

He then spent 3 years with the Buccaneers, leading the Bucs to Super Bowl XXXVII, which they won 48-21 over the Raiders. Joe led the team in that game with 78 receiving yards.

He next played for the Seahawks and again went to the Super Bowl, losing to the Steelers 21-10, though again he led his team in receiving yards on the big stage.

He finally ended his career with the Browns, after playing for 11 years at the next level.

Only 83 days to go!