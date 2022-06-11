Only Liam Clifford Until Penn State Football

Liam Clifford - younger brother of incumbent QB Sean - joined Penn State as part of the 2021 class. A 3-star receiver, Liam brings good size and weight to the position. While he didn’t appear in any games in 2021, Clifford hopes to break into the receiving rotation in 2022. That certainly can’t be hurt by the fact that the guy slinging the rock is his big brother. Perhaps the sibling bond the two have can help them on the field, in ways simply having practice won’t.

A fun fact is that the Clifford family has morphed into a bunch of fighters. According to GoPSUSports, Liam and Sean are currently joined at Penn State by one cousin, and another cousin recently graduated in 2019. Keep it in the family!

