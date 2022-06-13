Only Malick Meiga Until Penn State Football

Malick Meiga joined Penn State as part of the 2020 recruiting class, a 3-star receiver out of Montreal, Québec, Canada. The 3-star prospect did not see any playing time in 2020, but began to chip in starting in 2021.

As a redshirt freshman, Malick played in seven games, slowly increasing his role until his “breakout” performance against Rutgers. Fellow Canadian Christian Veilleux started for the Lions in lieu of an injured Sean Clifford, and the Air Canada duo struck to put the nail in the coffin when Meiga found himself wide open for a 67-yard touchdown pass.

Heading into 2022, Malick is most likely going to be played on a rotational basis, but a strong showing this summer could move him closer to a starting role.

Only 80 days to go!