Oh, Hello: Three-Star PA WR Yazeed Haynes Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Hometown/High School: Fort Washington, PA (North Penn H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8739 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers, and West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

A one time Rutgers commit, Haynes decommitted from the Scarlet Knights on May 23 with the intention of camping at a number of schools — with one of those schools being Penn State. Haynes eventually made his way to Happy Valley just a couple weeks later on June 4, leaving State College with an offer from the Nittany Lions. Haynes quickly set up an officially visit for the following weekend, and he saw all he needed to see as he left Penn State a member of its No. 5 ranked 2023 recruiting class.

OUTLOOK

Haynes should remind Penn State recruitniks of 2021 class member Harrison “Tre” Wallace. They have a similar build at 6’1, but play bigger than their listed height because of long arms and plus athleticism. Like Wallace, Haynes is still a pretty raw prospect — a lot of his plays in his film are just go routes — but the size and athletic testing scores are there. Penn State getting a chance to see him up close and locking him up just a few days later shows how much of a priority Haynes became. We’ll see how his senior season goes, but a move closer into four-star range wouldn’t be too shocking.