Only Caedan Wallace Until Penn State Football

Caedan Wallace joined the Lions as a 4-star prospect in the 2019 class. Following a redshirt season in 2019, Caedan started at right tackle for the Lions in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Since then, Wallace has been a stalwart at RT for Penn State.

In 2020, as a redshirt freshman, Caedan played in all nine games, starting seven of them. In 2021, as a redshirt sophomore he started all 13 games.

Despite his longevity on the OL, Wallace has flown under the radar a bit. The OL struggles of the past few years have been well-documented, but several other names have often risen to the top of the “blame game.”

This bodes quite well for Caedan, as an offensive lineman who is not often talked about is typically someone who is doing their job without many issues. Here’s hoping his veteran presence can turn the OL into a strength for the Lions in 2022!

Only 79 days to go!