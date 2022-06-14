Blessed & Honored: Another Busy Visitor Weekend

OFFICIAL VISITORS TO CAMPUS

June has become one of the busiest, most important months on the recruiting calendar each year. Thus far June has been a busy month on the recruiting trail for the Nittany Lions and that continued this past weekend, highlighted by the commitment of wide receiver Yazeed Haynes.

One of the biggest fish on campus was four-star running back Treyaun Webb.

Happy Valley Was Great , Thank You For Having Me #WeAre — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) June 12, 2022

Webb attends IMG Academy in Florida and is one of the top running back recruits in the cycle. While Webb’s recruitment will be a battle and the Nittany Lions entered the weekend with ground to make up, they should not be completely ruled out. It certainly would not be the first time Penn State hosted a Florida running back on an official visit, and after a strong visit JaJuan Seider and the staff were able to seal the deal.

Another four-star visitor from Florida was safety Elliot Washington who is currently committed to Alabama.

Washington is a Venice, Florida native. It appears to be far from a given that Washington will stick to his commitment to the Crimson Tide, and by all accounts it was a strong visit for Washington. That said, it appears that if he is going to flip the current frontrunners to flip him would be Michigan State.

Another four-star prospect from the south that was on campus for an official visit this past weekend was Alabama safety/linebacker DaKaari Nelson.

How y’all like this in this uniform Penn State fans ?? Go like on comment on my IG https://t.co/AKLA3hd99X pic.twitter.com/SYXimqvvEd — Trickster (@dakaari_nelson) June 13, 2022

While recruiting services list Nelson as a safety, he could grow into a linebacker at the collegiate level. To the credit of the Nittany Lion coaching staff they have done an excellent job recruiting Nelson and may have already been the school to beat before his official visit, let alone after. Nelson is one to monitor closely and it would not be a surprise at all to see him end up in this class.

NEW OFFERS

There were also some notable new offers to go out over the weekend including in-state offensive tackle Kevin Heywood who camped for the staff over the weekend.

Heywood is a 2024 prospect who attends Archbishop Wood in Warminster, PA. The Nittany Lions immediately became is biggest offer to date, joining Uconn and Rutgers as his other FBS offers. Heywood’s recruitment is still in its infancy phase, but the fact the staff liked what they saw from him in person over the weekend to extend an offer is notable. As the 2024 offensive tackle board takes shape it will not be a surprise to see Heywood land on the upper half of the board.

The two other notable offers to go out were in-region 2025 offers, including New Jersey wide receiver Michael Thomas III.

Thomas III attends Donovan Catholic in Toms River, NJ. Boston College and West Virginia are Power 5 schools that have also offered Thomas III to date. It will be worth watching to see where is recruitment goes this summer as he begins to get out and see more schools/coaching staffs.

2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh also took home an offer over the weekend.

A Culpepper, Virginia, native, Clatterbaugh finds himself squarely within Penn State’s recruiting footprint. Penn State joins Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia as Power 5 schools that have already offered Clatterbaugh. The past few years Penn State has recruited Virginia as well as any other program in the country, so offers in the Commonwealth are always noteworthy.

MARCUS STOKES HEADED TO THE ELITE 11 FINALS

Since committing to Penn State in April, quarterback Marcus Stokes has watch his recruiting stoke continue to improve. His stock continued to rise this past week as Stokes has now punched his ticket for the Elite 11 Finals.

At the Elite 11 Finals, Stokes will get to compete against the best quarterbacks in the country while proving he belongs among that group. It will be an opportunity for him to not just rep Penn State, but also continue to climb up prospect rankings. It also marks the third consecutive cycle the Nittany Lions have had a quarterback in the Elite 11 Finals after having Christian Veilleux and Drew Allar in the competition the past two years.