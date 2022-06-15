Penn State Fun With DALL-E Mini

I don’t know about you, but I’m hip with the world wide web. The latest fun trend? This website called DALL-E mini. The premise is simple: you can type in anything and an AI model will generate an image from scratch. You likely have two responses to that:
- That’s pretty cool.
- That’s pretty stupid.
Well, folks, “pretty cool” and “pretty stupid” is the avenue I live on. I played around with the DALL-E model and gave it a Penn State twist, using the likes of James Franklin, the Nittany Lion, and of course Joe Paterno. You’ll see below that a lot of these images are *hit-or-miss, but goodness gracious is Joseph Vincent Paterno perfect for this mechanism.
*Yes, this is the stupidest thing I’ve ever written for this site.
JOE PA
EATING A HOT DOG
Could not find out if Joe thinks a hot dog is a sandwich.
SMOKING A CIGARETTE
Inspired by the great twitter account.
STORMING THE BEACHES OF NORMANDY
Joe, let’s see a little hustle out there!
DOWN GOES THE BERLIN WALL
Joe ending the Cold War.
INVESTING IN BITCOIN
Forward thinking.
BOXING JAKE PAUL
Joe Paterno is the real money fight.
EATING A BANANA
Looks like he eats them like Will Levis.
AT WAWA
At the premier Pennsylvania gas station!
THE NITTANY LION
ON FULL HOUSE
Prettier than Uncle Jesse.
ON SEINFELD
I won’t lie: I haven’t watched enough Seinfeld to make a clever joke here. Sorry.
ON AMERICAN IDOL
Sorry, Ruben Studdard. I have a new favorite American Idol.
ON THE MOON LANDING
“One small step for man...one giant leap for a mountain lion.”
JAMES FRANKLIN
LOOKING AT A CLOCK
Even with these big clocks, will he know when to take a timeout?
DRESSED AS A FIREFIGHTER
*Literally* James Franklin showing up to his press conference after the team started 0-5 in 2020. Just trying to put out the fires.
DRESSED AS A DOCTOR
He diagnosed all those Iowa injuries as legitimate. Sorry, Iowa fans.
