Penn State Fun With DALL-E Mini

I don’t know about you, but I’m hip with the world wide web. The latest fun trend? This website called DALL-E mini. The premise is simple: you can type in anything and an AI model will generate an image from scratch. You likely have two responses to that:

That’s pretty cool. That’s pretty stupid.

Well, folks, “pretty cool” and “pretty stupid” is the avenue I live on. I played around with the DALL-E model and gave it a Penn State twist, using the likes of James Franklin, the Nittany Lion, and of course Joe Paterno. You’ll see below that a lot of these images are *hit-or-miss, but goodness gracious is Joseph Vincent Paterno perfect for this mechanism.

*Yes, this is the stupidest thing I’ve ever written for this site.

JOE PA

EATING A HOT DOG

Could not find out if Joe thinks a hot dog is a sandwich.

SMOKING A CIGARETTE

Inspired by the great twitter account.

STORMING THE BEACHES OF NORMANDY

Joe, let’s see a little hustle out there!

DOWN GOES THE BERLIN WALL

Joe ending the Cold War.

INVESTING IN BITCOIN

Forward thinking.

BOXING JAKE PAUL

Joe Paterno is the real money fight.

EATING A BANANA

Looks like he eats them like Will Levis.

AT WAWA

At the premier Pennsylvania gas station!

THE NITTANY LION

ON FULL HOUSE

Prettier than Uncle Jesse.

ON SEINFELD

I won’t lie: I haven’t watched enough Seinfeld to make a clever joke here. Sorry.

ON AMERICAN IDOL

Sorry, Ruben Studdard. I have a new favorite American Idol.

ON THE MOON LANDING

“One small step for man...one giant leap for a mountain lion.”

JAMES FRANKLIN

LOOKING AT A CLOCK

Even with these big clocks, will he know when to take a timeout?

DRESSED AS A FIREFIGHTER

*Literally* James Franklin showing up to his press conference after the team started 0-5 in 2020. Just trying to put out the fires.

DRESSED AS A DOCTOR

He diagnosed all those Iowa injuries as legitimate. Sorry, Iowa fans.