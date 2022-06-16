Only Sal Wormley Until Penn State Football

We continue our offensive line appreciation portion of the countdown with Saleem “Sal” Wormley. Sal initially saw some action in garbage time as a true freshman in the 2019 season opener beatdown of Idaho and followed that up with three game appearances in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, seeming poised to become an even bigger part of the O-line rotation in 2021, perhaps even becoming a starter.

Unfortunately, the injury gods had other plans and Sal was forced to sit out the 2021 season. Now healthy once again, look for Sal to be a potential starter and have the breakout season he was hoping to have last year.

Only 77 days to kickoff, folks!