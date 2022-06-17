BSD Mailbag: June 17, 2022

Why hello again! I think this is my first BSD Mailbag in my 7 years as a staff member. I’ve answered questions here and there, but not once had I written one of these on my own. So, to those who showered me with questions, I give my many thanks!

Why is it that my otherwise smart, gifted, and talented wife can’t wrap an extension cord or garden hose?

~LionfanAllan

I’ve always found it striking that the people who are so adept at specialized tasks can sometimes be so inept at the basic ones. And likewise with the opposite, people who are really good at the “common sense” tasks tend to have real trouble with the ones that require critical and analytical thinking skills.

But I guess that’s what the world of specialization creates. You spend XX amount of years becoming really good at one craft, and not enough time improving other crafts, to the point where, when faced with those tasks you never practice, the answers don’t come as easily.

That’s all to say yeah, sucks that your wife can’t wrap these cords. You may accept your cord-wrapping duties with honor!

I’m looking to come up with a pop culture wall in my office. In order to avoid it looking like a dorm room I’m thinking of using prints of the actual artists, authors, actors, musicians, and other celebrities that Iike (as opposed to a Jaws movie poster). I’m thinking of going with Paul Newman, Anthony Bourdain, Ian Fleming, and Gregory Alan Isakov. It’s clearly a whole bunch of white guys. Who would you recommend adding.

~Succss With Honor Always

If you’re looking for racial and gender variety, you can’t go wrong with:

Jimi Hendrix

Gertrude Stein

Beyoncé

Chadwick Boseman

Megan Thee Stallion (her music is great, in my humble opinion, but her activism is even better)

Malala Yousafzai

Laverne Cox

There are, of course, a whole lot of others, and depending on your tastes and what message you’re trying to portray, but there should be a few on this list that play well with what you already have and the other suggestions you got in the comments.

About 10 years ago, some of the best parts of the football game previews, featured ‘This week’s game in GIF form’, and (my personal favorite) screenshots of the opponents SB nation message board always predicting victory over us. These message boards were freakin incredible. We could be ranked top 10 in the country, be 30 pt favorites, Darryl Clark could have just shredded the opponents secondary the previous week, and they’d still predict/guarantee victory over us. It could have been some terrible MAC team, Northwestern, or Ohio State - literally didn’t matter as the cockiness was amazing and hilarious from every fanbase we were about to play every week. We never would have met Ken Barna of EMU and welcomed him into our lives otherwise to have a still-running meme based on him 10+ years later For whatever reason these components to the game previews have disappeared in the years since. My question - can we bring these back?

~chulupabatman

We most certainly can! One thing we noticed over the years, of course, is when we pinpointed a certain fanbase, or a certain area of the internet, it would inevitably lead to fans of such teams invading our space, or, worse still, us invading other people’s spaces. As long as they remain all in good fun, I have no problem bringing them back.

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck? If a woodchuck could chuck wood? I had a question about Salvador Dali, but Patrick did an entire freaking article about it.

~mbailey71

On your first question, I’m pretty sure it depends on the wood and the woodchuck. For example, the size and girth of the wood play a part, as well as the willingness of the woodchuck to work its way through all that wood. But you know what they say, anything is possible if you put your mind to it!

On your second question, curse you Patrick!!!!

Is this going to be a weekly, off season column? If it is, 2 thumbs up from me.

~EagleLionSly

It will indeed be an offseason column, but, as with everything in the offseason, there’s less activity to go around, so we’re doing them every two weeks. Once fall is upon us once again, they’ll be back to their regular weekly rotation.

—

That’s all for today folks! Thanks for making my first full mailbag a fun one!