Oh, Hello: Three-Star DT Tyriq Blanding Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds

Hometown/High School: New York, NY (Christ The King)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8678 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Pitt, Washington, West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Blanding landed an offer from Penn State back in February, and eventually made his way to Happy Valley for a spring practice back in March. From there, things began to pick up with Blanding in a big way. The New York native set up an official visit to Penn State on June 10, and following the weekend, he made the call for the Nittany Lions No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class.

OUTLOOK

Blanding mostly plays defensive end in high school, but he’ll wind up on the interior once he gets to Penn State. He isn’t someone with elite athleticism, but he gets a pretty good jump off the snap and already looks apt using his hands to disengage from blockers. If he can improve his leverage — he plays a little high at times — he has the makings of a disruptive 3-Tech provided he continues to add bulk to his 6-foot-3, 275-pound frame.