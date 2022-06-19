Only Olu Fashanu Until Penn State Football

We’re headed back to the current roster for today’s portion of the countdown as we honor one Mr. Olu Fashanu. The Gonzaga High School (Washington, DC) product redshirted his true freshman year in 2020 before seeing action in nine games on the offensive line in 2021, even making his starting debut in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas. He will be a key part of the rotation and fighting for a starting spot in 2022, as he seeks to help the run game get some semblance of production again as well as keep Sean Clifford upright.

74 days ‘til the Thursday Night showdown at Purdue!