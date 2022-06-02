Only Chris Stoll Until Penn State Football

Undervalued and underrated, but supremely important, redshirt senior Chris Stoll used his extra year of eligibility to return to the long snapping position that he has manned for the past three seasons.

Stoll won the program’s outstanding run-on award in 2019, the same year that he played in all 13 games as Penn State went 11-2 and won the Cotton Bowl. The past two seasons have not been as glorious for the Lions, but that’s no fault of Stoll’s, who has done his job on punts and place-kicking opportunities.

The senior from Westerville, Ohio was a Burlsworth Nominee last year as one of the nation’s top former walk-ons (run-ons). You also might want to know that Stoll was an all-state lacrosse player in back at St. Francis DeSales High School.

While punter, place kicker, and kickoff specialist are certainly up for competition, Stoll will be the guy the Lions are counting on to put the ball on the money for punt and place-kicking attempts.

By the way, there’s another #91 you might want to keep an eye on in 2022. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies will also be wearing the number. Ellies started one game in 2021 and tallied 15 tackles. Ellies is from McDonogh School in Maryland, which has proven to be a defensive pipeline with PJ Mustipher, Curtis Jacobs and Dani Dennis-Sutton also on the roster.

Either one you celebrate, it’s 91 days until Penn State takes the field in West Lafayette!