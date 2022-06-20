Only Bernie Shalvey Until Penn State Football

We’re going back into the time machine once again for the countdown, but this time we’re honoring a former PSU player that few, if any, of you fellow readers are familiar with.

Big thanks to longtime BSD reader Cpt. Mike Speer, PSU Class of 1984 and proud Air Force veteran, for reaching out to us and sharing a little bit about his friend, Bernie Shalvey. Bernie played offensive line at PSU in the late 70’s and was mostly on the scout team, but come his senior year in 1978, seized an opportunity to grab a starting spot on the O-line when one of the starters went down with an injury. Bernie would go on to be a key cog on a line that would keep quarterback Chuck Fusina upright, en route to an undefeated regular season that culminated in a showdown in the ‘79 Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

What really makes Bernie’s story remarkable however, are how he handled the hardships he dealt with at a young age. His mother passed away when he was still in high school, and his father passed away during spring practice of his freshman year at PSU, leaving Bernie, the oldest of three kids to be the one to look after and make sure his young sister and brother would go on to thrive in life (which they did).

Since hanging up the cleats, Bernie has gone on to have a tremendously successful career in sales. He and his wife Mary, live in the Charlotte, NC area, where he still makes the trek up to Happy Valley for a game or two every football season.

73 days to go!