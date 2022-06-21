Only Bryce Effner Until Penn State Football

We’re going back to the current roster today for our countdown, as we honor Bryce Effner. After seeing action in garbage and special teams in 2019 and 2020, Effner had a breakout 2021 season that saw him play in 11 games on the offensive line, and even starting in two games. He will be further tasked in 2022 with trying to help keep Sean Clifford (or whoever lines up at quarterback if Cliff gets hurt) upright and also to help create better holes for a run game that rode the struggle bus last season. Whether he wins a starting job is up in the air, but there is no question he will be an important part of the O-line rotation this upcoming season.

72 days to go!