Oh, Hello: Top 100 Four-Star DE Tomarrion Parker Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds

Hometown/High School: Phoenix City, AL (Central H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9627 247Sports Composite — No. 80 overall)

Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Parker has long been a big-time recruit, having landed multiple SEC offers from the likes of Georgia, Auburn, and Tennessee after his sophomore season. It’s no surprise given that he’s a Top 100 prospect from the south, but the large majority of his unofficial visits were to SEC schools. It was widely expected that Parker would stay in the south.

Instead though, Penn State and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. worked their way into an official visit last weekend, where they knocked it out of the park with Parker. The Alabama four-star edge cancelled his remaining official visits to Michigan State, Florida, and Tennessee, and made the call for the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

Well, this is a big one. Not everyday that Penn State is pulling a Top 100 prospect from Alabama, but this will be the whacky world of recruiting during the NIL era. One visit, one meeting, one presentation is sometimes all that is needed to change the tides in a recruitment. Of course, Penn State will likely need to stay on Parker through the fall as unofficial visits could be tempting, but that’s a bridge the Nittany Lions will cross when they get there.

As for what Parker will provide on the field, he’s about exactly what you would want as a 4-3 defensive end. Big kid, good frame to add more mass. Shows the ability to bend and moves smoothly. Really like his closing speed. Extremely productive at the 7A level in Alabama — 15 sacks and 27 TFLs as a junior. He maybe lacks the super elite trait as far as his size/frame or athleticism goes, but it’s easy to see why he’s a Top 100 prospect. High floor as well.