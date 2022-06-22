Only Will Fries Days Until Penn State Football

Arriving as a touted offensive line prospect from Cranford, New Jersey, Will Fries was a mainstay on the Penn State offensive line for four years from 2017 through the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

He made 42 starts over the course of four years of playing for the Lions, earning some form of all-conference honors in three of those seasons.

His flexibility has carried over into the professional ranks. Fries was taken late in the 2021 draft by the Indianapolis Colts, sticking with the team and appearing in some games for a unit that was decimated by injuries. Fries will look to make more of an impact in the Hoosier State in 2022.

Meanwhile, it’s just 71 days until Penn State opens up its own season in Indiana when they travel to Purdue.