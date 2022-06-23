Only Juice Scruggs Days Until Penn State Football

Frederick Henry Scruggs is currently playing out one of the great overcoming obstacles stories in Penn State history. Well known by his nickname of Juice, Scruggs was a touted offensive line recruit who seemed destined for a standout career.

That’s happened - but in an unexpected way. Scruggs missed the 2019 season after a car accident that left him with significant injuries. Even with the craziness of training and practicing with COVID procedures in place, Scruggs worked his way onto the field in 2020 for the abbreviated Big Ten schedule and played in seven of the nine games.

Then, last year, Scruggs proved to be one of the bright spots on the offensive line, earning all-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. He also was recognized by his coaches and teammates as the team’s top offensive lineman.

Heading into 2022, Scruggs, whose late-season move to center was successful, is the unquestioned leader of what will be the most scrutinized unit on the field. Most would agree that Scruggs seems poised to play well, but his ultimate value will be getting his peers to finally make the offensive line a strength.