SWH IV: It’s the Successiest!

What can Brown do for you?

Ji’Ayir Brown made a big splash in his first year in Happy Valley. He’s got even bigger plans for year two.

Urban Meyer Coaches Again?

Much like the Lone Ranger riding again, or the 800th ride of Tom Brady/Rob Gronkowski (more on him in a bit.) There are just some people who you fervently (not you FP) wish would stay away because they are just so fundamentally just ugh… They keep coming back because they seek the glory or adulation and they can’t leave their legacies well enough alone. Hopefully, Urban will stay away. College Football is better without him in it.

Bleacher Report’s Best O-Lines

Newsflash: They didn’t pick Penn State, despite O-Line being a strength of ours for years I tell ya. Oh well, we shall see on the playing field how it all turns out in the end.

Caleb Swanigan, Dead at 25.

Caleb Swanigan, a former Purdue basketball stand-out has died aged 25 years due to natural causes. As a UCONN basketball fan primarily, I do not remember Caleb as a player, but any loss, especially so young is heart-breaking not only for his family, but his friends and the entire Purdue/Big10 community as well.

Brooks Koepka leaves PGA

I will say quickly that I am not a fan of golf, I find it to be one of the most boring excuses for a “sport” that exists. There’s no action to it to captivate the audience… My personal feelings aside however, I find it selfish of these players like Koepka, Ancer, and others to be chasing money and decide to just up and quit on their commitments to the PGA tour. Much like college recruiting in my opinion shouldn’t be based on who can wave the biggest paycheque in front of the students, it doesn’t seem fair at all. In the end however, this crop of older players leaving for more moneyed pastures means that we will see younger/newer/first time champions on the PGA Tour and that is always exciting to celebrate.

Bye Gronk!

See previous blurb about Urban and Brady… I will believe that he’s retired when I see it. As an Eagles fan, I wish him all the best in his retirement, but please just stay away this time. It’s not so much that as a fan I find their success annoying as a player, but the smug arrogance with which Gronk and others carried themselves (looking at you Patriots and Bucs dynasties) just leaves a bad taste in my mouth.