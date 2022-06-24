Penn State Basketball to Face Clemson in 2022 Big-Ten ACC Challenge

Penn State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule became more clear earlier today, when the program’s official twitter account announced that the Nittany Lions would be hitting the road to play Clemson on November 29th as part of the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Taking on the Tigers in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge



Tip-off time and network (either ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU) will be announced at a later date. Penn State lost to Miami (FL) in last year’s challenge game at home, after having won their previous three challenge contests before that. PSU sports an overall 11-10 record in the challenge and will seek to give the B1G its fourth consecutive victory.

We already know who PSU will face once or twice amongst Big Ten opponents and with the Clemson game being in place, another piece of the non-conference scheduling puzzle has been filled in. We also know PSU will play in the Charleston Classic tournament the week of November 17th and that they will host UMass as the return game of a home-and-home. Expect more droplets of news these next couple months regarding the remainder of the schedule with a finalized version likely dropping sometime around late August.