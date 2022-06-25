Only Mike Reid Until Penn State Football

With 68 days until Penn State plays at Purdue, let’s remember a two-time hall-of-famer in defensive tackle Mike Reid.

His college football hall-of-fame career included serving as a captain for Penn State’s undefeated teams in 1968 and 1969. Reid won the Outland and Maxwell Awards, while also finishing fifth in the Heisman race in 1969. The unanimous All-American was picked in the first round of the 1970 draft.

After five years with the Bengals that included two Pro Bowl selections, Reid turned his attention to another hall-of-fame career. The Penn State music major is a Grammy Award-winning country music songwriter. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Nittany Lions will look to...“drum” the Boilermakers in 68 days.