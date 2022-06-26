Only Levi Brown Days Until Penn State Football

After redshirting in the 2002 season, Levi Brown was entrenched at an offensive tackle spot for the next four years.

In the “dark years” of 2003 and 2004, Brown started 22 of 23 games, mostly at left tackle. Then, in 2005, the redshirt junior earned all-conference and All-American honors as Penn State won the Big Ten and finished No. 3 in the country.

In his senior season, the team didn’t have the same success, but Brown once again garnered all-conference honors and played himself into being the No. 5 pick of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Brown spent seven seasons, mostly with the Arizona Cardinals.

Penn State returns to the field in 67 days when they play at Purdue in the Big Ten and season opener.