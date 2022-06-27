Only Drew Shelton Days Until Penn State Football

It’s been a while since we’ve had a number for a player currently on Penn State’s roster.

In all likelihood, and if things go well, it will be a while until we see No. 66 on the field for the Nittany Lions.

But that’s not to say there’s not plenty to be excited about with incoming freshman Drew Shelton. The offensive tackle out of Downingtown West High School was one of the prized members of Penn State’s incoming recruiting class.

Shelton was ranked the No. 3 overall player in Pennsylvania by 247Sports and the No. 12 offensive tackle recruit in the country. Shelton, who spent his junior year playing at IMG Academy, picked the Lions after strongly considering Florida along with a host of other major programs.

He figures to be a major fixture in the offensive line room over the course of the next few seasons.

That 2022 season is now just 66 days from starting.