Penn State to Host Butler for Gavitt Games

Another interesting piece of Penn State’s basketball scheduling puzzle was revealed late Monday night when multiple sources reported that the Nittany Lions would be hosting Big East school Butler as part of the annual Gavitt Games.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2022 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources.



Villanova at Michigan State

Indiana at Xavier

Iowa at Seton Hall

Marquette at Purdue

Butler at Penn St

Northwestern at Georgetown

Nebraska at St. John's

DePaul at Minnesota

A specific date is not yet set for the the Bulldogs’ trip to the Bryce Jordan Center. Eight total Gavitt Games matchups between the Big Ten and Big East were set, highlighted by Villanova’s trip to the Breslin Center to play Michigan State.

There are two Butler connections with Penn State’s coaching staff. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry got his first on-bench coaching position with the Bulldogs in 2008. Shrews was on the staff for three years with Brad Stevens, helping the then Horizon League team to back-to-back national runner-up finishes. Penn State Director of Player Development Mike Green was also a letter winner for the Bulldogs.

You’ll also see some familiar faces working with Butler for the first time. The last couple of years have been rocky for the Bulldogs and (now former) head coach LaVall Jordan took the fall. Former Butler, Xavier and Ohio State Thad Matta, a graduate of the Indianapolis university, returns as head coach. He’ll have a pair of former Buckeyes - once No. 1 draft pick Greg Oden and sharpshooter Jon Diebler - in administrative roles. On the floor, former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr., who played for Shrewsberry in West Lafayette, will be a transfer looking for minutes at the point.

Butler holds an all-time 2-1 edge in the series.

Recently Penn State had its Big Ten-ACC Challenge game announced ( a road trip to Clemson) as well as home, away, and home-and-home opponents announced for Big Ten play. Home games against Fairleigh Dickinson and UMass are also on the non-conference slate, in addition to the three games at the Charleston Classic tournament. Thus far, only the Clemson game (Nov. 29) has a set date.