Only Robert Price Days Until Penn State Football

Robert Price signed with Penn State as a part of the 2002 recruiting class.

Originally a three-star defensive tackle, Price made his mark on the offensive line where he played guard during his career.

The Shaker Heights, Ohio native started all games in 2005, including the multiple overtime win against Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Price finished his career bouncing between guard spots as Penn State finished 9-4.

Price has found his way into coaching, serving as the offensive line coach at Olentangy High School in his home state.

