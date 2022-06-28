Blessed & Honored: Final Official Visit Weekend of June & More

OFFICIAL VISITORS TO CAMPUS

In the final official visitor weekend of the month the Nittany Lions hosted a smaller, but talented group of visitors. One of these visitors was arguably their top cornerback target Daniel Harris.

Had a great time on my OV to Penn State loved the hospitality. Great Staff !!! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/jb36II3tUg — Daniel Harris (@h9rrisdaniel) June 26, 2022

Harris hails from Miami and by all accounts had a great visit. In fact, coming out of the visit Penn State is likely solidly in the top two for Harris along with Georgia. That said, Harris has set a commitment date for July 1st and it appears that the Bulldogs will be the choice. Penn State did all they could in his recruitment but it appears they will come up just short.

Another big time official visitor of campus was four-star, borderline top 100 athlete Cam Seldon. Seldon is a Heathsville, Virginia, native and has long been high on the Nittany Lions. Following an official visit to Knoxville it appears that Tennessee is also high on Seldon’s list. That said, Penn State appeared to be his leaders going into his official visit and it certainly seems nothing happened on the visit to change that. This is a recruitment that could potentially wrap up sooner rather than later.

Staying in the state of Virginia, speedster wide receiver Carmelo Taylor was also on campus for an official visit. The in-state Hokies appear to be Penn State’s primary competition for Taylor. Taylor, like current wide receiver commit Yazeed Haynes, would add a huge influx of plus speed to the Nittany Lion wide receiver room. There is no doubt that the Nittany Lions would love to be able to add Taylor to their class

The lone Penn State commit who was on their official visit this past weekend was defensive end Jameial Lyons.

Im here happy valley ⚪️ — Jameial Lyons (@Mill12k) June 24, 2022

Lyons seems to fly under the radar more than most players in Penn State’s class, especially for being a four-star in-state prospect. Having Lyons on campus for peer recruiting could not have been a bad thing for the Nittany Lions either.

At tail end of last week the Nittany Lions also hosted a pair of offensive tackle official visitors. These two visitors were Stanton Ramil and Miles Walker.

Ramil hails from Alabama, while Walker is a Connecticut product. The Nittany Lions appeared to do well on both visits and are firmly in the mix for both offensive tackle prospects.

Ramil is a player who has long been on the radar, and, in addition to Penn State, also appears to be high on Michigan State. As for Walker, his recruitment has started to blow up in recent months. In addition to Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa, and Texas A&M have all offered since mid-May. Walker certainly could be a prospect worth keeping tabs on through the rest of the summer and into the fall.

DEFENSIVE LINE TARGET SETS COMMIT DATE

Top 100 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc is set to announce his commitment. That announcement will come on Tuesday afternoon.

LeBlanc officially visited Penn State earlier this month and unofficially visited campus back in the spring. This is a recruitment that Penn State has done a tremendous job in to land in his top 3 and be a legitimate contender for LeBlanc. That said, it appears that the pick will be either Florida or Oklahoma.