Only John Urschel Until Penn State Football

John Urschel Checkmates Competition

Dr. John Urschel is famous for a variety of things at Penn State. Not only was he an accomplished offensive lineman from 2009 to 2014, but he graduated as one of the nation’s premier student-athletes, receiving numerous national accolades for his achievements on the field and in the classroom. While starring as an offensive lineman for the Nittany Lion football team, Urschel earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree and finished both with a 4.0 GPA. Urschel went on to be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and had a short career in the pros playing in 40 games and starting 13 of them.

Beyond his football playing, Urschel earned a doctorate from MIT, and is also an avid chess player. Penn State has had a long and storied history of producing great talent both in the field of sport but also professionally as well, and No. 64 on this list goes to John Urschel.

Only 64 more days until the start of the 2022 season!