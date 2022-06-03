Only Rodney McGraw Days Until Penn State Football

Rodney McGraw was a very valuable flip in the 2021 recruiting cycle. A rangy defensive end who lists Chicago as his hometown despite being a four-year letter winner and two-year captain at Elkhart High School (Elkhart Central for his first three seasons) in Elkhart, Indiana.

McGraw, ranked as the No. 6 recruit in Indiana by 247, was initially committed to the home-state Hoosiers, though his hometown is much closer to Notre Dame, Purdue, and the Michigan Big Ten schools. Ultimately however, McGraw decided to join the Nittany Lions.

He redshirted in 2021 and was actually named offensive scout player of the week in October. However, McGraw will ultimately be looking to make a dent along the defensive line, which could use a continued influx of pass rushers.

