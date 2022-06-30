Oh, Hello: Four-Star Defensive Back King Mack Commits To Penn State

The Skinny

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

Hometown/High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9092 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

Highlights

The Tale

After the Nittany Lions offered they quickly became a player in the recruitment for King Mack. Mack attends national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, a program known for cranking out defensive backs.

In late March his St. Thomas Aquinas teammate, and fellow safety, Conrad Hussey committed to the Nittany Lions. Having Hussey there to sell the program to Mack and recruit for the Nittany Lions undoubtedly helped Penn State become a top contender in Mack’s recruitment before landing his commitment.

The weekend before his official visit to Penn State Mack took an official visit to Michigan State. Coming out of his visit to East Lansing there was a lot of smoke that Mack may commit to the Spartans, this did not happen, however, which led to Mack still making his official visit to Happy Valley. During this visit the Nittany Lion coaching staff, with an assist to Hussey and the other commits on campus, helped seal the deal.

Outlook

What Mack lacks in size at the safety position he makes up for with speed and ball skills. This could lead to him playing cornerback for the Nittany Lions. In addition to his ball skills, Mack also has great instincts in the secondary. This is a great combination to help a safety consistently find their way to the ball.

Mack is a burner in the back of the defensive backfield. He can get back and play center field for a defense when need be, but is not afraid to be a physical in the box safety in run support when asked to do so. Mack could also be a terrific nickel back for the Nittany Lions.

When he arrives on campus he will have the athleticism to play early in his career. This could lead to him carving out a special teams role as a true freshman, That said, he will likely need a year or two of development and in the strength and conditioning program before he is ready to make an impact at safety. Regardless, Mack should develop into a very good player for the Nittany Lions.