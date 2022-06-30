Only Scott Gob Days Until Penn State Football

 clock menu more-arrow no yes

By graniteknighte
Pitt’s Craig Gob (left) and Penn State’s Scott Gob, brothers from Bethel Park, played against each other in 1987, ‘88 and ‘89.
Image Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Archives

Penn State inside linebacker Scott Gob played on the 1986 National Championship football team and stayed with the Nittany Lions from 1986 to 1989, rising to a starting role in his last three seasons. While at Penn State, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and today is a financial professional with more than 25 years of financial and banking experience. Scott’s key rivalry games were often played against his brother Craig, who played for the arch rival of that era, the Pitt Panthers.

