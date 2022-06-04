Only Dave Robinson Until Penn State Football

Pro Football Hall of Famer. College Football Hall of Famer. Super Bowl Champion. All-American. Very few people in this world can call themselves one of those terms, but Dave Robinson accomplished all four feats.

A graduate of Penn State, Robinson played for the Nittany Lions from 1960-1962 under Rip Engle. He majored in Civil Engineering, earned his minor in Economics, all the while playing both offense and defense for the Nittany Lions. After his time in Happy Valley, Robinson went onto a legendary career with the Green Bay Packers from 1963-1972, playing for Vince Lombardi during the early part of his career.

