Only Pat Freiermuth Until Penn State Football

Pat Freiermuth was an early commitment to Penn State in the 2018 class, and despite schools like Ohio State and Notre Dame sniffing around, Freiermuth never wavered in his commitment to Penn State. Once the New England product enrolled in Happy Valley back in May 2018, he hit the ground running, eventually earning the starting tight end job as a freshman. He finished up his first-year campaign with 26 receptions for 368 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Freiermuth was just getting started though, breaking out in a big way as a sophomore as he put up 43 receptions for 507 yards and 7 touchdowns. Some strong competition in the Big Ten kept him from earning first-team all-conference honors, but Freiemuth had established himself as one of the best tight ends in the game.

While Freiermuth’s junior season didn’t go as planned — he only played four games in a COVID-shortened season — he left Penn State as one of the most accomplished tight ends in school history, having broken Mike Gesicki’s touchdown record in just 30 games.

Since his time in Happy Valley, Freiermuth hasn’t missed a beat in the NFL, proving himself to be one of the game’s rising tight ends for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He put up some gaudy numbers for a rookie — 60 receptions for 497 yards and 7 touchdowns. Knock on wood, but it only seems like a matter of time before PF is making the Pro Bowl.

