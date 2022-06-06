Oh, Hello: Denver Grad Transfer Forward Michael Henn Commits to Penn State

Just when you thought Micah Shrewsberry and staff were finished with transfer portal recruiting for this year, think again. Earlier this evening, Denver grad transfer Michael “Mikey” Henn announced via Twitter, that he would be playing his final season of eligibility in Happy Valley.

The Bellevue, Washington native has had quite the journeyman college career, which began in the 2016-17 school year, when he played his freshman year at UC-Davis before transferring to California Baptist, which at the time, was transitioning to Division 1. After sitting out the 2017-18 season at Cal Baptist, Mikey had a productive 2018-19, averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. However, after not playing a single minute in 2019-20, Mikey transferred to Portland for the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 7.8 points and 3.5 boards per game and shot a career-best 39.7 percent from three-point range in the before transferring once again to Denver, where he averaged a career-best 8.8 points and 4.6 boards per game.

With the NCAA having granted a blanket extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mikey still had one more year of eligibility. How that’s the case for a guy who started playing college ball in 2016 and thus would be in his seventh year as a student is beyond me, but I sure ain’t complaining, because he chose Penn State over Notre Dame and Illinois, who were also considered finalists.

As for what Mikey’s role will be at PSU: Don’t expect John Harrar’s body double, here. However, given that Shrews will be relying on a pair of true freshman in Kebba Njie and Demetrius Lilley to play significant minutes in the front court, Mikey’s addition to the team provides a sorely-needed extra body off the bench. It remains to be seen whether he can handle the major step up in competition going from the Big West/WAC/Summit League to the Big Ten, but Shrews loves big men who have a strong basketball IQ and can help facilitate an offense, and it seems as if he’s found an experienced forward who can provide that.

Welcome to Penn State, Mikey!