Blessed & Honored: Visitors, Standouts From Penn State’s White Out Camp

WHITE OUT CAMP VISITORS

This past weekend the Nittany Lion coaching staff hosted the first of multiple prospect camps of the summer. As one would expect, the White Out camp brought a large contingency of visitors to campus.

The group who made it to campus was highlighted by several Nittany Lion commits. This included offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier, J’Ven Williams, Anthony Donkoh, and Cooper Cousins, as well as quarterback Marcus Stokes and cornerback Lamont Payne.

Birchmeier and Williams are two of the prized jewels of Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Birchmeier is a five-star recruit and the top interior offensive line prospect in the cycle, while Williams is a top-70 player and one of the top offensvie tackles. Cousins is well on his way to being one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the 2024 cycle.

Getting Stokes back on campus, especially around so many other commits, was also a huge positive for the Nittany Lions. Schools in the south, including his native Florida, are going to recruit Stokes hard. While by all accounts Stokes is solid in his commitment to Penn State, this is still a recruiting where the Nittany Lion coaching staff will have to work hard until pen hits paper.

Another notable visitor was 2024 offensive lineman Liam Andrews.

Early on in the 2024 rankings Andrews is a top-100 player. He plays at the Dexter School in Brookline, Massachusetts. With Andrews shaping up to be one of the top offensive linemen not just in the region but the entire country for the 2024 cycle, it is good to see the Nittany Lion coaching staff starting to form an early relationship in his recruitment.

Tajh Boyd was another intriguing offensive line visitor. A 2023 recruit, Boyd’s recruitment has begun to take off in recent weeks. The Virginia product has picked up Power 5 offers from Maryland, North Carolina and Pitt this month. Saturday afternoon the Nittany Lion coaching staff got their opportunity to work Boyd out and see if they will be next to hop on the offer train.

2024 tight end Tayvion Galloway returned to campus as well. Galloway was there to visit and participate as part of the White Out camp.

Today I went to PSU camped & competed. Before the camp I received horrifying news and kept it to myself and didn’t tell anyone. I had a choice to make, go out and compete or sit this one out. I went out and competed. Still in need of many prayers for my family & I please‼️ pic.twitter.com/yghPC8zNi6 — Tayvion Galloway (@TayvionGalloway) June 4, 2022

The four-star Ohio native has now made multiple visits to campus since the first of the year. While an offer form the in-state Buckeyes would likely be a game changer in his recruitment, as of now the Nittany Lions appear to be in as good a spot as anyone early on in his recruitment.

TWO OFFICIAL VISITORS

Penn State also hosted a pair of defensive linemen on official visits over the weekend. They are two players whose official visits were much different, however. One of these official visitors was DeMatha Catholic defensive tackle Jason Moore.

Entering the weekend it appeared that Moore had Notre Dame on top. With the Fighting Irish being the team to beat in his recruitment, James Franklin and John Scott Jr. had work to do with the top-100 defensive lineman. While by all accounts it was a good visit for Moore, it appears the Fighting Irish are still the team to beat.

The other defensive lineman on an official visit to campus is transfer EDGE rusher Chop Robinson.

Robinson is someone who already knows campus well. He visited Penn State multiple times as a high school prospect, as well as visiting the Nittany Lions back in the spring after entering the transfer portal. That said, getting Robinson on campus for peer recruiting and to spend time around future teammates certainly is not a bad thing.

IN-STATE WIDE RECEIVER IMPRESSES, EARNS AN OFFER

There may have not been a player to turn more heads than North Penn wide receiver Yazeed Haynes. After testing off the charts, including running a sub-4.0 40-yard dash, Haynes left campus with an offer.

After a great camp and conversation I am blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University! @coachjfranklin @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @NorthPennKnight pic.twitter.com/r4hLMaNp51 — Yazeed Haynes (@ZeedHaynes) June 4, 2022

The former Rutgers commit immediately scheduled an official visit for Penn State. Haynes will return to Happy Valley on an official visit this upcoming weekend. It appears that Haynes joining Penn State’s recruiting class will be a question of when, not if.

ANOTHER NEW WIDE RECEIVER OFFER

Four-star 2024 wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins was another wide receiver who earned an offer following his camp performance.

After a great camp and conversation I am blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University! @Coach_Elby @MohrRecruiting @CoachDocWPHS @David_Parker710 pic.twitter.com/ls1IHL6ZeJ — Jerrae “Tank” Hawkins Jr (@Tankk_1k) June 4, 2022

Hawkins is from Wheeling Park, West Virginia, and is currently the top ranked prospect in West Virginia for the 2024 cycle. With Hawkins being an prospect that’s in the region, he is a name that is likely to continue to pop up on visitor lists in the coming months.