Oh, Goodbye: Jevonnie Scott Will Not Return For the 2021-22 Season

The Nittany Lions are back to 13 scholarships with Scott’s departure.

By misdreavus79
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Penn State Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In the least surprising news of the year, the long rumored potential transfer of forward Jevonnie Scott has finally been confirmed by a team spokesperson, per 247 Sports.

Making the assumed transfer inevitable was the addition of Michael Henn to the roster, as the graduate transfer from Denver would effectively fill the role Scott was expected to fulfill in his time with the Nittany Lions.

Scott had a rocky time with the program from the get go, as he was not immediately eligible to play, needing the first portion of the season to get his academics in order. Once he became eligible, Micah Shrewsberry found it prudent to hold him for a bit longer, as he acclimated himself to the team and the practice regimen.

When he finally saw the floor, he averaged 1.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 6.5 minutes per game, across 11 appearances. He first saw the floor on January 11, a win against Rutgers.

We with Jevonnie good luck in his future endeavors!

