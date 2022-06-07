Oh, Goodbye: Jevonnie Scott Will Not Return For the 2021-22 Season

Penn State forward Jevonnie Scott will not return to the Nittany Lions next year, a team spokesperson confirmed to @Lions247. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) June 7, 2022

A Penn State spokesperson has confirmed F Jevonnie Scott will not be returning to the program next year. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) June 7, 2022

In the least surprising news of the year, the long rumored potential transfer of forward Jevonnie Scott has finally been confirmed by a team spokesperson, per 247 Sports.

Making the assumed transfer inevitable was the addition of Michael Henn to the roster, as the graduate transfer from Denver would effectively fill the role Scott was expected to fulfill in his time with the Nittany Lions.

Scott had a rocky time with the program from the get go, as he was not immediately eligible to play, needing the first portion of the season to get his academics in order. Once he became eligible, Micah Shrewsberry found it prudent to hold him for a bit longer, as he acclimated himself to the team and the practice regimen.

When he finally saw the floor, he averaged 1.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 6.5 minutes per game, across 11 appearances. He first saw the floor on January 11, a win against Rutgers.

We with Jevonnie good luck in his future endeavors!