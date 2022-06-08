Only Harrison Wallace III Until Penn State Football

Harrison Wallace III joined Penn State as part of the 2021 recruiting class. A high 3-star recruit, Wallace picked the Lions over the likes of Duke, Tennessee, and Maryland. In fact, Harrison originally committed to the Blue Devils before flipping to the Lions a week before signing day.

As a true freshman in 2021, Wallace played in three games, though did not record any receptions. After preserving his redshirt, Harrison will look to expand his role in the receiving corps in 2022. At 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Wallace has prototypical size and fluidity to make an impact for the Lions. With the departure of Jahan Dotson, there is room for some of the young receivers to step up.

Only 85 days to go!