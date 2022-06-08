 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wrestling Open Thread: Final X Part II NYC

Come watch Jason Nolf & David Taylor compete to represent USA at the September 2022 World Championships in Belgrade.

By Jp Pearson
/ new
Zain Retherford celebrates earning the chance to represent the USA at the 2022 World Championships.
Tony Rotundo / WrestlersAreWarriors

Three Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members have already made the 2022 World Team, in Final X Stillwater. Results courtesy of USA Wrestling:

Final X Stillwater

At Stillwater, Oklahoma, June 3, 2022; ; Best-of-Three Series

57 kg MFS

Thomas Gilman (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC) dec.Vitali Arujau (Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC), two matches to none

  • Bout One – Gilman tech. fall Arujau, 12-2, 5:15
  • Bout Two – Gilman tech. fall Arujau, 14-2, 5:09

70 kg MFS

Zain Retherford (NLWC/TMWC) dec.Jordan Oliver (Sunkist Kids), two matches to one:

  • Bout One – Retherford dec. Oliver, 8-3
  • Bout Two – Oliver dec. Rutherford, 5-4
  • Bout Three – Retherford dec. Oliver, 4-3

97 kg MFS

Kyle Snyder (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC) dec. Kollin Moore (Ohio RTC/TMWC), two matches to none:

  • Bout One – Snyder tech. fall Moore, 11-0, 3:37
  • Bout Two – Snyder tech. fall Moore, 12-2, 5:46

Can two more join them in Final X NYC?

Final X NYC

Bout Order, courtesy of Intermat:

Session One: 2pm (eastern)

Session Two: 6pm (eastern)

  • Greco-Roman 77 kg: Kamal Bey vs. Britton Holmes
  • Women’s Freestyle 72 kg: Skylar Grote vs. Amit Elor
  • Men’s Freestyle 65 kg: Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Evan Henderson
  • Greco-Roman 87 kg: Alan Vera vs. Timothy Young
  • Men’s Freestyle 125 kg: Hayden Zillmer vs. Nick Gwiazdowski
  • Greco-Roman 67 kg: Alex Sancho vs. Alston Nutter
  • Women’s Freestyle 53 kg: Felicity Taylor vs. Dom Parrish
  • Greco-Roman 60 kg: Dalton Roberts vs. Ildar Hafizov
  • Women’s Freestyle 62 kg: Kayla Miracle vs. Jennifer Rogers
  • Greco-Roman 97 kg: G’Angelo Hancock vs. Braxton Amos
  • Women’s Freestyle 50 kg: Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Alyssa Lampe
  • Men’s Freestyle 74 kg: Kyle Dake vs. Jason Nolf
  • Women’s Freestyle 57kg: Helen Maroulis vs. Alex Hedrick
  • Men’s Freestyle 79 kg: Jordan Burroughs vs. Chance Marsteller
  • Men’s Freestyle 86 kg: David Taylor vs. Zahid Valencia

How to Watch

Flowrestling ($)

I know it’s been awhile, but let’s talk some Wrestling!

