Wrestling Open Thread: Final X Part II NYC

Three Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members have already made the 2022 World Team, in Final X Stillwater. Results courtesy of USA Wrestling:
At Stillwater, Oklahoma, June 3, 2022; ; Best-of-Three Series
57 kg MFS
Thomas Gilman (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC) dec.Vitali Arujau (Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC), two matches to none
- Bout One – Gilman tech. fall Arujau, 12-2, 5:15
- Bout Two – Gilman tech. fall Arujau, 14-2, 5:09
70 kg MFS
Zain Retherford (NLWC/TMWC) dec.Jordan Oliver (Sunkist Kids), two matches to one:
- Bout One – Retherford dec. Oliver, 8-3
- Bout Two – Oliver dec. Rutherford, 5-4
- Bout Three – Retherford dec. Oliver, 4-3
97 kg MFS
Kyle Snyder (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC) dec. Kollin Moore (Ohio RTC/TMWC), two matches to none:
- Bout One – Snyder tech. fall Moore, 11-0, 3:37
- Bout Two – Snyder tech. fall Moore, 12-2, 5:46
Can two more join them in Final X NYC?
Final X NYC
Bout Order, courtesy of Intermat:
Session One: 2pm (eastern)
Session Two: 6pm (eastern)
- Greco-Roman 77 kg: Kamal Bey vs. Britton Holmes
- Women’s Freestyle 72 kg: Skylar Grote vs. Amit Elor
- Men’s Freestyle 65 kg: Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Evan Henderson
- Greco-Roman 87 kg: Alan Vera vs. Timothy Young
- Men’s Freestyle 125 kg: Hayden Zillmer vs. Nick Gwiazdowski
- Greco-Roman 67 kg: Alex Sancho vs. Alston Nutter
- Women’s Freestyle 53 kg: Felicity Taylor vs. Dom Parrish
- Greco-Roman 60 kg: Dalton Roberts vs. Ildar Hafizov
- Women’s Freestyle 62 kg: Kayla Miracle vs. Jennifer Rogers
- Greco-Roman 97 kg: G’Angelo Hancock vs. Braxton Amos
- Women’s Freestyle 50 kg: Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Alyssa Lampe
- Men’s Freestyle 74 kg: Kyle Dake vs. Jason Nolf
- Women’s Freestyle 57kg: Helen Maroulis vs. Alex Hedrick
- Men’s Freestyle 79 kg: Jordan Burroughs vs. Chance Marsteller
- Men’s Freestyle 86 kg: David Taylor vs. Zahid Valencia
